Buffalo Greek Fest underway all weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 41st annual Buffalo Greek Festival is officially underway. It is the traditional kick off for the festival season in Western New York.

It’s taking place on the corner of Delaware and West Utica at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Come be Greek for a day (or the whole weekend) and enjoy some Greek food, live Greek music, Greek folk dancing, imports foods and gift shops, church tours and cultural exhibits and events.

SCHEDULE:

Friday June 2 11:00am-Midnight

Saturday June 3 11:00am-Midnight

Sunday June 4 12:00pm-9:00pm

For more information go to http://buffalogreekfest.org/