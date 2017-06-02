Buffalo police locate suspect vehicle in Bailey Avenue hit & run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo police located the vehicle suspected in a Friday hit and run on Bailey Avenue.

The white four-door SUV was located about a mile away from the scene of the crash, which killed 60-year-old Arthur Redrick.

Investigators are conducting forensics on the vehicle, which is at a police garage.

According to Lt. Jeff Rinaldo, the vehicle was not reported stolen. He said it was found unoccupied and not the at the address of its registered owner.

The fatal hit and run occurred Friday, May 26 just after 6:30 p.m. near Bailey Avenue and Lang Street.

Police have two people of interest in this case.

Lt. Rinaldo credited the city’s “Safe Cam” program for helping to locate the vehicle and get surveillance images out as quickly as possible.

“The problem when you don’t have video is that it’s up to witness descriptions and as we know now, so many manufactures of vehicles have vehicles that look similar but they’re different makes and models. It helps narrow the field down to more specific what you’re looking for,” he said.

Safe Cam allows businesses and personal residences to register their surveillance system with the city, so that in the event of an incident like this, investigators know where to look to request footage.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the BPD confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.