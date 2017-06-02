Cazenovia Library soaked by leaky roof, closes for repairs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – May, 2017, will go down as one of the wettest on record in Western New York, but last Wednesday night was especially brutal to the Cazenovia Neighborhood Library.

The way library officials describe it, the roof must have been leaking like a sieve, wreaking havoc inside, and damaging valuable book collections, as they totaled up the damage with State Assemblyman Michael Kearns (D-Buffalo).

Elizabeth Berry, VP of Cazenovia’s Board of Directors was not prepared when she entered the library last Thursday, “I walked in and we were underwater. The water went–I have never seen water like this in an upstairs floor.”

The Cazenovia Neighborhood Library was resurrected by its proud South Buffalo patrons after the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library had to cut it loose, more than 10 years ago, due to the budget ax.

Library officials discovered the devastation last Thursday, and Board President John Klukowski said roof work was already underway, “There was some roof repairs going on, and water finds its way in. We had between 3″ and 4″ of water in the library and we lost thousands of dollars of books.”

While some books may be salvageable, officials suspect they will be throwing out 1,500 to 2,000 books due to water damage, amounting to about $3,000 to replace them.

Berry said their were other losses, too, not to mention the cost of fixing the roof, “We lost our clock, we lost ceiling. We are looking for funds also.”

Kearns said he will put in a request to the state for money to repair the roof, as he talked about the importance of the Cazenovia Library to the neighborhood, “We have had job fairs, here, we have had housing fairs here. We have worked with banks to open this up to the public, so this is a very important part of the building.”

While the Cazenovia Neighborhood Library is separate from the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, the main library is donating 500 new books to Caz.

Right now the Cazenovia library is closed, but officials say you can donate new books–they prefer new, not used–by calling 821-0564.