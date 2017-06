CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – City of Tonawanda Police will hold a car seat check Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

The check will be held in the front police parking lot at 200 Niagara St.

Five certified police officer/technicians will be checking seats for proper installation and will also be equipped with a database of recalled or expired seats.

All are welcome.