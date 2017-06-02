Crews fight fire at home in Riverside neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews brought a house fire in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood under control on Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on Crowley Ave. just before 5 a.m.

There, flames could be seen shooting out of the roof, near the house’s rear.

BFF battling a house fire on Crowley Ave. Flames visible in the rear of the home. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/4MU6SfBXcr — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) June 2, 2017

The homeowner says his girlfriend’s young daughter was rescued from the building’s second floor. Although she suffered smoke inhalation, she is expected to be okay.

The Buffalo Fire Department’s Chief says another person, a woman in her twenties, was rescued from the porch roof.

A Captain with the fire department suffered lacerations.

Traffic was blocked off as crews worked on dousing the flames.