Cruise Night returning to Lancaster Speedway next Wednesday

News 4 Staff Published:

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cruise Night is coming back to the Lancaster Speedway.

The weekly event was cancelled for two weeks after a fight between a fan and track security was caught on camera and posted online.

There will now be extra security at the track, and people will have to pay five dollars to bring their vehicles into the track area.

The five-dollar fee will help fix damage that has built up over the years. Parking in the main lot will still be free.

“We strongly feel these procedures will bring our Wednesday night cruise nights back to what it was originally supposed to be — a fun night where families and friends can come to Lancaster, watch grudge racing, check out some cool cars and enjoy the evening,” Track President Tim Packman said.

Cruise Night will return next Wednesday.

