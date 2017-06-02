DMV warns New York consumers fake traffic ticket emails are a hoax



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is urging New Yorkers to watch out for fake traffic ticket emails that can lead to identity theft or fraud.

DMV officials said it is a classic “phishing” scam, an email directing the recipient to attachments–clicking on any of those attachments will download malware onto your computer, or demand immediate payment, while threatening to revoke your drivers license.

A screen capture of a bogus shows the header has a phony DMV logo that most New York drivers should recognize as fake. The message contains two links, one for paying the bogus tickets, the other to challenge the tickets, and if you don’t have up-to-date anti-virus software, those links can lead to identity theft.

Owen McShane, Director of Investigations for the NY DMV, said the agency does not operate that way, “If you have a traffic ticket you will get a notice from us to plead guilty, not guilty, request a court date. We do not demand immediate payment, and we don’t threaten suspensions if immediate payment is not made.”

McShane urges consumers, the best way to avoid a cyber disaster is being especially cautious before clicking on any links you don’t recognize.

Fortunately none of the New Yorkers who reported the bogus emails to the DMV fell victim to the scam.