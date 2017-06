BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fire broke out in a Liberty Cab garage around 4 p.m. Friday.

The fire started in a storage area and spread to the roof.

Damage is estimated at $200,000 in damage to the building and $75,000 to it’s contents.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury- he’s been treated and released and is back on duty.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.