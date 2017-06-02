Greek Fest has kicked off in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Festival season in WNY kicked off Friday with the first day of Buffalo Greek Fest.

Greek Fest, located at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 146 West Utica Street, continues through midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival features Greek cuisine, continuous live Greek music, Greek folk dancing, church tours, cultural exhibits, cultural events, and imported foods, baked goods, gift shops. artists.

Admission is $2, and children 12 and under are free. An ATM is available near the bar.