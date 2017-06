BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Doughnut or Donut Day began being celebrated to honor the the Salvation Army Lassies, the women who made doughnuts for the soldiers serving in World War I who then went on to front lines with the troops during WWII to provide home-cooked meals and boost morale.

The celebration started to honor the women providing those meals.

Now, it is a day for many to eat their favorite treat. National Doughnut Day is always celebrated on the first Friday of June.