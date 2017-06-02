Law Enforcement Torch Run raising money for Special Olympics

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Flame of Hope will be burning brightly on Friday to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.

Dozens of volunteers, police and young people ran more than three miles in Clarence Thursday night. They went from the New York State Police barracks to Tully’s Restaurant, carrying the Flame of Hope.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run raises money for Special Olympics of Western New York.

They also honored Trooper Kevin Dobson, who was killed during a traffic stop in 2011.

“This is what Kevin Dobson dedicated his life to,” Maj. Steven Nigrelli, with the State Police, said. “He was a member of the Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics, and what a glorious Western New York day to celebrate his life, and those of the Special Olympics athletes.

Last year’s Torch Run raised more than $2 million for Special Olympics.

