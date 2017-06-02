Local attorney, activist arrested on assault charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local well-known attorney and animal rights activist Matthew Albert was arrested at his house late Thursday, accused of strangling his girlfriend.

Early Friday, Albert posted $$5,000 bail on multiple charges — and is denying the allegations.

But the allegations are serious, and Buffalo police said Albert hit and choked his girlfriend, pushed her into a wall, and that she fell down four flights of stairs during the altercation, which happened at his house on Richmond Avenue.

Buffalo police said they were called just before 11 p.m. Thursday to Albert’s house after his girlfriend called 911.

Police said when they showed up, Albert claimed he was asking the woman to leave.

But officers said they observed the woman to have red marks on her right ear, and that she told them Albert pushed her down multiple flights of stairs, shoved her into a wall as he choked her and threatened to kill her and her child.

Police said a friend of the victim showed up on the scene and told them this type of abuse has happened before.

The 38-year-old Albert is charged with assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment.

The charges are all misdemeanors, and the case was transferred to domestic violence court for further proceedings.

Albert denied what happened.

“They (the charges) are allegations by a girl that I had just recently broken up with… and a police department I’m suing in numerous cases,” Albert said. “If those two want to team up… fine. I have no use for either of them. That’s why I didn’t call BPD last night when (she) wouldn’t leave… and why I’m not backing down now.

Albert added: “I look forward to the truth coming out in a court of law, and of course, I heavily regret, on behalf of those that believe in me, the attention something like this is getting as opposed to the focus being on the animals and humans that I help on a daily basis. It is those that deserve better.”

Albert is due back in court on Tuesday.