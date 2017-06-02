Lockport man charged with rape accused of another incident

By Published: Updated:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man charged with rape earlier this year has been accused of another rape.

After Jordan Patterson, 22, was charged with second-degree rape, New York State Police say his arrest prompted a 19-year-old to tell authorities they were also raped by Patterson.

According to State Police, the 19-year-old said they were raped in September of 2015.

On Wednesday, which was days after they told authorities this, Patterson was arrested and charged with first-degree rape.

He was jailed in Niagara County on $25,000 bail.

Anyone with information on Patterson is asked to call State Police at (716) 434-1245.

