NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – State Police say one man is in custody for discharging a firearm in the Town of Niagara junk yard, at Hyde Park and Delaware.

A victim, the owner of the junk yard, said that the suspect had been in the yard and when the owner confronted him, the suspect pointed a rifle at him and shot at him.

Police say no one was hurt.

Police are waiting to hear from their criminal investigations bureau to see if any charges will be filed.