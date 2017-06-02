Runners hit the streets for 4th annual Gay 5K

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of runners hit the streets of downtown Buffalo Thursday night, as part of Pride Week.

The fourth annual Gay 5K took them down Delaware Ave., through Niagara Square, to the Erie Basin Marina and back.

The run, and the week as a whole, helps raise awareness for the LGBTQ community in western New York.

“I think that more and more people have heard about it,” Pride Center Executive Director Damian Mordecai said. “People are coming in from different cities like Toronto, Pittsburgh, Rochester. We also have our allies, our friends, our family members that are running with us, so it’s good to have that kind of support.”

About 500 people registered before the race, but even more showed up.

Events continue all weekend, and the Pride Parade happens Sunday.