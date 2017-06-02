Some tickets still available for Red Cross BASH tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The American Red Cross’s Western New York Chapter is getting ready to “#PartyWithAPurpose” Friday night for the 19th annual Red Cross BASH.

About 4,000 people will attend the military themed fundraiser at Red Cross Headquarters, 786 Delaware Ave. Food and drink will be provided from some of the area’s vest restaurants and DJ Dovey and Nerds Gone Wild will provide the music.

Guests will also get to bid on dozens of unique auction items donated by members of the WNY community, including vacation packages, original works of art, jewelry, and more.

A limited number of tickets are still available at the BASH outfitters- Paratrooper Army Navy, and can also be purchased at Red Cross Headquarters throughout the day and at the door while supplies last.

All proceeds from the BASH support Red Cross services in Western New York.

Last year, the event raised approximately $100,000 to help Red Cross volunteers provide housing, food, clothing and comfort for over 600 WNY families after fires and other disasters.

General Admission tickets are $75 each, or Two for $125.

