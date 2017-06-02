Stanley cup makes appearance at Keybank Center during NHL Scouting Combine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The NHL’s Stanley Cup is in Buffalo for Friday and Saturday.

The trophy is part of the “NHL Centennial Fan Arena” which will be visiting the KeyBank Center June 2 and 3, during the NHL Scouting Combine.

The NHL Centennial Fan Arena is billed as a “interactive traveling experience honoring a century’s worth of extraordinary players, teams, and unforgettable moments”.

The NHL Scouting Combine features the top 106 draft eligible players from North America and Europe and consists of player interviews, medical assessments, and a series of physical fitness tests.

The top five North American prospects will be showcased in a public event that includes autograph signings, photo opportunities, and a Q&A hosted by Buffalo Sabres broadcaster Brian Duff.

The schedule of events for June 2 and 3 are as follows:

Friday, June 2, 2017

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. NHL Centennial Fan Arena (Tops Alumni Plaza at KeyBank Center)

10:00 a.m. – Noon The Instigators Live Broadcast

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Stanley Cup® Appearance

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Top Prospects Public Event (Video Truck stage), featuring:

Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings (Winnipeg, MB); Nico Hischier, Halifax Mooseheads (Naters, Switzerland); Casey Mittelstadt, Eden Prairie High School (Edina, Minnesota); Gabriel Vilardi, Windsor Spitfires (Kingston, ON); Michael Rasmussen, Tri-City Americans (Surrey, B.C.)

Saturday, June 3, 2017

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. NHL Centennial Fan Arena (Tops Alumni Plaza at KeyBank Center)

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Stanley Cup® Appearance

In addition to the Top Prospects public event and the Stanley Cup® appearance, fans will experience the following:

· MUSEUM TRUCK – The main attraction is a 53-foot museum truck with an innovative interior featuring more than 1,000 square feet of interactive digital displays, original video content, one-of-a-kind historical memorabilia, unique photo moments and a social media wall. Customized to each market, the Museum Truck will showcase the history of the NHL and Buffalo Sabres.

· VIDEO TRUCK – A second 53-foot trailer with a giant video screen will feature team highlights, all-access programming, and as well as a pop-out stage for special appearances.

· THE “RINK” – A pop-up ball hockey rink will give youth hockey players a chance to shine.

· CLEAR THE ICE ZAMBONI® VR EXPERIENCE – This never-before-seen VR experience allows fans to compete against each other in a race to resurface the ice. Fans will take a seat in a mini Zamboni® ice resurfacer and feel their seat rumble before being tasked with creating the perfect sheet of ice.

· RECYCLE THE GAME – A special net will be on-site for fans to donate gently used hockey equipment. The equipment will be up-cycled back into the community, continuing the League-wide commitment to improve hockey’s environmental footprint while supporting youth hockey.

Fans planning to attend can RSVP at NHL.com/FanArena. The RSVP program provides event reminder notifications including updates on dates, times, locations, events, special appearances and more.