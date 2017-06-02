Summer events at Outer Harbor announced

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Summer program for Buffalo’s Outer Harbor was announced on Friday afternoon.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation says there will be “something to do every day.”

“The Outer Harbor is growing in popularity because it offers the perfect combination of things to do and places to get away from it all,” ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia said. “Fireworks to light the sky, exercise to make your heart race, activities for all the age groups and food for every appetite- it’s all on the menu this summer at the Outer Harbor.”

Some Summer activities at the location include kayaking, biking, and new things like giant checkers, spike ball fitness classes.

Special events of the season are listed:

MORE | Find more events taking place at the Outer Harbor this Summer here.

Assemblyman Sean Ryan said “Visitors to Buffalo’s waterfront have another great summer of fun to look forward to. Thanks to the Queen City Bike Ferry, accessing the Outer Harbor is easier than ever. I encourage everyone, whether you are a local resident, or are visiting from out of town, to make a visit to Buffalo’s Outer Harbor this summer to enjoy many family-friendly activities.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s