Teen charged in attempted bingo robbery pleads guilty

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 17-year-old Buffalo girl charged with attempting to rob volunteers running a bingo game at a Catholic high school has pleaded guilty to second degree attempted robbery.

Deandrea Franklin was arrested May 6 after walking into a classroom where the bingo proceeds were being counted and pointed a handgun at five bingo volunteers aged 63 to 71 and demanded the money.

The volunteers attempted to restrain the defendant who fought back violently. During the struggle to disarm Franklin, one volunteer suffered broken ribs and was bitten by the defendant who also inflicted a large bite wound on another volunteer.

The volunteers eventually subdued and disarmed the defendant, and held her for town of Tonawanda Police.

Franklin faces a maximum of seven years in prison when she’s sentenced 9:30 a.m. July 11.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s