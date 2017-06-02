Teen charged in attempted bingo robbery pleads guilty

Related Coverage Bingo volunteers thwart armed robbery of their cash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 17-year-old Buffalo girl charged with attempting to rob volunteers running a bingo game at a Catholic high school has pleaded guilty to second degree attempted robbery.

Deandrea Franklin was arrested May 6 after walking into a classroom where the bingo proceeds were being counted and pointed a handgun at five bingo volunteers aged 63 to 71 and demanded the money.

The volunteers attempted to restrain the defendant who fought back violently. During the struggle to disarm Franklin, one volunteer suffered broken ribs and was bitten by the defendant who also inflicted a large bite wound on another volunteer.

The volunteers eventually subdued and disarmed the defendant, and held her for town of Tonawanda Police.

Franklin faces a maximum of seven years in prison when she’s sentenced 9:30 a.m. July 11.