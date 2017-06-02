Tonawanda woman charged with Leandra’s law violation

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 34-year-old Tonawanda woman was charged with drinking and driving with her four-year-old daughter in the car.

Christina Doan was charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated (BAC .18 percent or higher), a felony count of Leandra’s Law, a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child and two vehicle and traffic violations.

According to Erie County Sheriff’s reports, a sheriff’s deputy stopped Doan’s vehicle on West River Road in the town of Grand Island at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday after he observed the vehicle cross the center line and nearly strike an oncoming vehicle.

Doan’s breath test showed that her BAC level was nearly four times the legal limit, according to sheriff’s reports.

Doan’s daughter was turned over to a family member and Doan was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

 

