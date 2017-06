WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Plans to bring new apartment units and townhouses to South Long Park in the Village of Williamsville look like they will be moving forward.

The village’s Planning Board held a special emergency meeting Thursday night to speak with the developer of the project.

The project consists of a land swap with the village, but the Thursday meeting was to go over how this project would fit in the area.

If approved, construction plans could move forward by the end of the Summer.