WATCH: Fill the Backpack starts again on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual Fill the Backpack event will start again on Sunday.

The program helps provide students from low-income families with take-home bags of food.

Bags will soon be seen at Wegmans stores across western New York. To participate, shoppers can buy pre-packaged bags of food at Wegmans.

Jennifer Lyons from Fidelis Care, Elyse Burgher from the Food Bank of Western New York and Michelle Mehaffy from Wegmans joined News 4’s Brittni Smallwood on Wake Up! Friday morning.

See what they had to say in the video above.

Fill the Backpack goes from June 4-18. See our coverage of previous events here.

