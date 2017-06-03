Expert weighs in on how to stop terrorism after London attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market.

The incident comes nearly two weeks after 22 people were killed at an Ariana Grande Concert in Machester and more than two months after a vehicle slammed into a crowd of people on Westminster Bridge.

Attacks from radical groups are becoming more common and the UK has been a major target over the past few months.

Peter Ahearn, who now consults in the private sector, but used to run the Buffalo FBI office says the goal for leaders is to minimize harm with future attacks:

He says for terrorist groups, “everything is a weapon.”

As details about what happened in London become clearer, police and investigators will use every means to find out who is responsible.

Ahearn says radical groups like AL-qaeda and ISIS are encouraging their followers to use any means to create the most damage possible, including using cars or trucks as weapons. But, Ahearn says its impossible to completely secure large crowds of people at major tourist attractions or venues.

“People want an answer why cant we stop this? and the bottom line is I don’t dance around it anymore. You cant stop these things. The only thing you can do is try to minimize and hope. In this case it was later in the evening, but you hope to minimize when these things happen, you cant have someone with a weapon on the street, one person every two feet, it’s just not going to happen,” said Ahearn.

Experts say prevention efforts happen after these attacks. Agents will now study videos taken from security cameras and recordings from witnesses phones to try and stop something like this from happening again.

While this attack happened, seven students from the University at Buffalo were in the UK. UB officials are working to find out if the students are okay.