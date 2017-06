TOWN OF MINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 57-year-old man is dead after a tractor accident in Chautauqua County.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Sulphur Springs Road in the Town of Mina around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say they found Edward Schwab pinned underneath a tractor in his yard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s office has not released how this accident happened.