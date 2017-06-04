2017 Fill the Backpack Campaign

Related Coverage Fill the Backpack starts again on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WIVB/WNLO has teamed up with The Food Bank of WNY, Wegmans and Fidelis Care to Fill the Backpack!

The annual Fill the Backpack campaign will run Sunday June 4 through Sunday June 18.

To participate, all you have to do is pick up a $3, $5 or $10 pre-packaged bag of food at Wegmans and bring your bag to the cashier at checkout.

The bags of food support the BackPack Program, which helps students who rely on free and reduced-price meals at school by providing them with take-home bags of food each Friday throughout the school year.

The 2017 goal is to collect 160,000 lbs. of food, which is 10,000 lbs. more than last year!





