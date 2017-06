TOWN OF STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 47-year-old man was flown to ECMC after he hit a deer while riding his motorcycle.

The crash happened on Cassadaga Road just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say Daniel Gloss was riding a motorcycle when a deer ran out in the road and hit him – throwing him off the bike.

Authorities have not released how serious his injuries are.