New sculpture honors Buffalo native’s role in WWII

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York native is being honored for his heroic actions 70 years ago.

Lieutenant-Commander C. Wade McClusky of South Buffalo was in the battle of midway, one of the most important battles of World War II.

McClusky’s family was at the Buffalo Naval Park Sunday morning, where a sculpture and plaque in his honor were unveiled.

“I’m overwhelmed frankly, this is the first time I’ve been to Buffalo, his home town, the warm welcome we’ve received from everybody has been fantastic, this is quite an honor for my father, and for me as well,” said Phil McClusky, C. Wade McClusky’s son.

Rear admiral McClusky led a group of dive bombers, going behind enemy lines to destroy Japanese fleet carriers in the Battle of Midway.