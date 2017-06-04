NT police union steps up efforts to bring dispatch center back to the city

By Published:

 

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda police officers are stepping up their fight to bring back 911 dispatch services.

The city’s dispatch unit moved to Lockport in 2012 to save money. Since then, police officers and others have been pushing to bring it back.

Without a local dispatch center, the North Tonawanda Police Benevolent Association (NTPBA) says it’s a matter of life or death.

“The NT police union 100 percent feels this is a life or death issue for the citizens of North Tonawanda. We can’t do our jobs the way the city needs us to if you’re handcuffing us by not giving us a reliable dispatch,” said Erik Herbert, spokesperson for NTPBA.

Herbert is one of 48 officers facing problems everyday without a local 911 dispatch. He says the biggest issue is slower response time.

“Response times have suffered up to 11 minutes, 16 minutes, 5 minutes,” said Herbert.

More than 700 people stand with the police union by showing support with yard signs in favor of bringing back dispatch services.
“If it were my family that had a problem I would want them to be here in a snap of a finger,” said Ron Dobiesz, North Tonawanda resident.
“I’m getting up in age too, I mean if I wake up with chest pains or something, who knows, I want them to get to me,” said Mark Ostroff, North Tonawanda resident.

The police union has tried negotiating with city and county leaders but, they say they’ve been ignored. Officers told News 4 they are even willing to give up their raises to pay for dispatcher’s salaries.

Herbert says he and his fellow officers will attend every council meeting from now through the November election until a resolution is made.

“The politicians know we got 500 signatures, they see 700 signs, but we’re not going to go away until they work with us,” said Herbert.

This week, NT Police officers will be going door to door to get signatures for their petition which will add to the 500+ signatures they’ve gathered from an online petition.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s