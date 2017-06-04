Three hurt in head on crash near Darien Lake

CORFU, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were taken to hospitals from the scene of a head-on crash near Darien Lake Theme Park Saturday night.

Two cars hit each other on a hill on Route 77 around 10:00 p.m.

The driver of one car, a woman, was trapped inside for about 30 minutes, according to the Corfu Fire Chief.

“There was serious extrication, we had to call in mutual aid for extrication, to help us out, we had to lift the dashboard, cut the roof off the vehicle,” said Brian Schollard.

After she was freed, that driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo by Mercy Flight, with chest injuries, according to Schollard.

Two people in the other car were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

All three are expected to survive.