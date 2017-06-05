914th Airlift Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station has been re-designated

By Published: Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) –  The 914th Airlift Wing at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station has a new purpose.

The was re-designated to the 914th Air Refueling Wing during a ceremony at the air base on Saturday. KC-135 flying out of the air reserve station will provide other jets with fuel.

It’s a major milestone for the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, which has faced concern over possible closing and struggling to find new missions.

The re-designation has been in the works since 2012.

“There is an unquenchable thirst for fuel in the air- everything that flies needs to be refueled,” John Cooper, chairman of the Niagara Military Affairs Council said. “It’s a very important mission.”

The new mission will keep the reserve station afloat for years.

The 914th Airlift Wing has a long history, with 73 years of flying tactical airlift.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s