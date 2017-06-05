914th Airlift Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station has been re-designated

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 914th Airlift Wing at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station has a new purpose.

The was re-designated to the 914th Air Refueling Wing during a ceremony at the air base on Saturday. KC-135 flying out of the air reserve station will provide other jets with fuel.

It’s a major milestone for the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, which has faced concern over possible closing and struggling to find new missions.

The re-designation has been in the works since 2012.

“There is an unquenchable thirst for fuel in the air- everything that flies needs to be refueled,” John Cooper, chairman of the Niagara Military Affairs Council said. “It’s a very important mission.”

The new mission will keep the reserve station afloat for years.

The 914th Airlift Wing has a long history, with 73 years of flying tactical airlift.