Bill Murray is bringing his poetry/chamber music performance to Kleinhans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Comedy legend Bill Murray is bringing his “New Worlds” performance to Kleinhans Music Hall, along with accomplished cellist Jan Vogler.

The performance brings together chamber music, performed by Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez, and literary readings by Murray to communicate America’s core values as well as exploring how great American authors and composers reinvented European traditions in music and literature to create an American aesthetic.

Murray and Vogler met while seated across from each other on a trans-Atlantic flight four years ago, according to a press release. They struck up a conversation and became friends, bonding over a shared love of poetry, and decided to embark on an artistic collaboration.

The project premiered on June 4 at the Dresden Festival in Germany. It makes its United States debut on July 20 in Napa Valley before heading to Chicago, Toronto, and Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The Buffalo performance will be Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. in the Main Hall at Kleinhans, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets range from $59 to $99 and go on sale 10 a.m. June 9. A limited availability Platinum VIP package is available for $250 and includes premium seating, a poster, and an exclusive meet-and-greet.

They are available online at BPO.org, over the phone at (716)885-5000 or in person at the Kleinhans box office.

 

