Buffalo Police investigating overnight accident at 33 and 198

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police continue to investigate an overnight accident at New York State Route 33 (Kensington Avenue) and New York State Route 198 (Scajaquada Expressway).

Accident investigators say a vehicle was traveling on Route 33 at the westbound ramp to 198 when the vehicle struck several barriers, crossed lines of traffic before coming to rest on a grassy area.

The driver is a 36-year-old male from Buffalo. He was transported to ECMC where he’s listed in serious condition.

Accident investigators say charges are pending.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s