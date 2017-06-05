Buffalo Police investigating overnight accident at 33 and 198

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police continue to investigate an overnight accident at New York State Route 33 (Kensington Avenue) and New York State Route 198 (Scajaquada Expressway).

Accident investigators say a vehicle was traveling on Route 33 at the westbound ramp to 198 when the vehicle struck several barriers, crossed lines of traffic before coming to rest on a grassy area.

The driver is a 36-year-old male from Buffalo. He was transported to ECMC where he’s listed in serious condition.

Accident investigators say charges are pending.