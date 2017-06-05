Buffalo Schools bus sideswiped

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo School District bus was reportedly sideswiped Monday afternoon at Sobieski and Sycamore Streets.
All students on board were cleared by EMTs and released to go home on the bus.
Parents are being contacted.
