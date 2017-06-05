City of Buffalo paving schedule for week of June 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The city of Buffalo is scheduled to execute several paving projects throughout the city this week.
Buffalo has already completed $1 million in sidewalk work this seasons. The city is planning on investing $7.5 million in residential paving this season.
Work is weather-permitting.
WEEK OF JUNE 5, 2017 (weather permitting)
• Pansy Place (Florida to East Delavan)
• Regina Place (Florida to Mohican)
• Mohican Avenue (West-End to Humboldt)
• Humber Avenue (East Delavan to Sussex)
• Scheule Place (East Ferry to Northland)
• Burgard Place (Genesee to Hazel)
• Boehm Place (Bailey to Warring)
• Antwerp Street (Bailey to Warring)
• Moeller Street (Bailey to Warring)
• Roslyn Street (Genesee to North-End)
• South Domedion Street (Hemingway to South-End)
• Burgard Place (Genesee to Hazel)
• Montana Avenue (Ferry to Genesee)
• Castle Place (Kensington to LeRoy)
• Dewey Street (Fillmore to Castle)
• Mercer Avenue (Main to Manhattan)