City of Buffalo paving schedule for week of June 5

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The city of Buffalo is scheduled to execute several paving projects throughout the city this week.

Buffalo has already completed $1 million in sidewalk work this seasons. The city is planning on investing $7.5 million in residential paving this season.

Work is weather-permitting.

WEEK OF JUNE 5, 2017 (weather permitting)
• Pansy Place   (Florida to East Delavan)
• Regina Place (Florida to Mohican)
• Mohican Avenue  (West-End to Humboldt)
• Humber Avenue (East Delavan to Sussex)
• Scheule Place (East Ferry to Northland)
• Burgard Place (Genesee to Hazel)
• Boehm Place (Bailey to Warring)
• Antwerp Street (Bailey to Warring)
• Moeller Street (Bailey to Warring)
• Roslyn Street (Genesee to North-End)
• South Domedion Street (Hemingway to South-End)
• Burgard Place (Genesee to Hazel)
• Montana Avenue  (Ferry to Genesee)
• Castle Place (Kensington to LeRoy)
• Dewey Street (Fillmore to Castle)
• Mercer Avenue (Main to Manhattan)

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s