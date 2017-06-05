City of Buffalo paving schedule for week of June 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The city of Buffalo is scheduled to execute several paving projects throughout the city this week.

Buffalo has already completed $1 million in sidewalk work this seasons. The city is planning on investing $7.5 million in residential paving this season.

Work is weather-permitting.

WEEK OF JUNE 5, 2017 (weather permitting)

• Pansy Place (Florida to East Delavan)

• Regina Place (Florida to Mohican)

• Mohican Avenue (West-End to Humboldt)

• Humber Avenue (East Delavan to Sussex)

• Scheule Place (East Ferry to Northland)

• Burgard Place (Genesee to Hazel)

• Boehm Place (Bailey to Warring)

• Antwerp Street (Bailey to Warring)

• Moeller Street (Bailey to Warring)

• Roslyn Street (Genesee to North-End)

• South Domedion Street (Hemingway to South-End)

• Burgard Place (Genesee to Hazel)

• Montana Avenue (Ferry to Genesee)

• Castle Place (Kensington to LeRoy)

• Dewey Street (Fillmore to Castle)

• Mercer Avenue (Main to Manhattan)