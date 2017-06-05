Driver charged with DWI after driving 15 mph under speed limit on I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 190 early Monday morning after observing it traveling 15 mph below the speed limit and swerving.

The driver of the vehicle, Johnny Oliver, 41, of Buffalo, failed standard field sobriety tests and registered a BAC twice the legal limit, sheriff’s reports say.

He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and two vehicle and traffic violations.

Oliver also had an outstanding warrant from the City of Buffalo.

He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.