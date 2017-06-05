Fire breaks out in Hertel Avenue building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fire broke out in a Hertel Avenue garage early Monday morning.

The fire occurred in a two-story garage attached to a two and a half story building at 148 Hertel Ave around 12:18 a.m.

According to the Buffalo Fire Department, the fire started on the first floor and extended to the second floor and attic.

Three Buffalo firefighters suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The fire caused about $100,000 in damage to the building. There was no damage to the building’s contents. It’s not clear whether anyone was living in the building.

 

