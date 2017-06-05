Friends remember recent grad after sudden death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The SUNY Buffalo State community is mourning the loss of a recent graduate.

Family members of 24-year-old Aysia Chambers say her body was found in her bed at her home on Staten Island Friday.

The NYPD has not given a cause of death, and family members say they are waiting for autopsy results to come back.

It was a complete shock for family and friends of Aysia Chambers, who all had high hopes for the recent grad. She had lived in Buffalo for six years and just received her Masters Degree for Speech Language Pathology at Buff State.

A group of recent grads who knew her well got together after finding out she passed away to share memories of her.

Originally from the Staten Island area, colleagues say she was one of the brightest in her class. The chair of the Speech-Language department tells us the entire community at buff state is devastated.

She says this is not only a loss for the school, but a loss for future speech clients whose lives would have been dramatically changed by working with Chambers.

News 4 sat down with one of her best friends who says being able to graduate alongside her friend was a gift she’ll treasure forever.

Morgan Taylor said, “She probably would have been clearly the most successful out of all of us and we all agree with that. Just her intelligent brain, and her nature, she was so caring and loving. She was self-motivated. Any obstacle that she had, she overcame it. I’m really upset about her passing clearly, because she was one of my closest friends, but I’m just so grateful she was able to walk across that stage and feel that accomplishment.”

The NYPD is reporting there are no apparent signs of trauma to her body, but the medical examiner’s office will now determine the cause of death.

Support is coming together for Chambers family. A Go-Fund-Me page has raised more than five thousand dollars towards their fundraising goal.

If you’d like to donate you can visit the page here.

Chambers funeral will take place this Friday near her Staten Island home.