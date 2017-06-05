Malala Yousafzai will lead UB’s 31st Distinguished Speakers Series

BUFFALO, N.Y – Human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai will kick off the University of Buffalo’s 31st annual Distinguished Speakers series with speaking engagement Sept. 19.

Yousafzai will speak at UB’s Alumni Arena on North Campus. Tickets are not yet available for sale, pending completion of the entire series schedule, which is expected to be finalized next month.

Yousafzai has been an advocate for girls’ education since the age of ten. She was shot by the Taliban at the age of 15 in 2012 while traveling home from school on the bus with friends in Pakistan.

She now lives with her family in Birmingham, England, continuing to campaign for the right of every child to go to school.

Yousafzai is the co-recipient with Kailash Satyarthi of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize for her struggle against suppression of children and young people and children’s educational rights. She was the youngest-ever to receive the Nobel Prize laureate at 17.

“We are delighted that Malala Yousafzai will be headlining the 31st season of our Distinguished Speakers Series,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi. “Renowned across the globe for her courage and convictions, Malala offers our university and our community the opportunity to engage with one of the foremost advocates for the education of girls and young women.”

Yousafzai’s visit will mark the seventh appearance by a Nobel Peace Prize laureate in the Distinguished Speakers Series.

This April, Yousafzai became the sixth and youngest person to receive honorary Canadian citizenship, the youngest person to address the House of Commons of Canada and the youngest person ever to become a United Nations Messenger of Peace.

This year she was named to TIME Magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2013, 2014 and 2015. In 2012, she was the recipient of Pakistan’s first National Youth Peace Prize and the 2013 Sakharov Prize.

She is the author of “I Am Malala” (2013), an international bestseller that has been translated into 40 languages.

She has set up an international fund – the Malala Fund – dedicated to help promote education for girls throughout the world.

To receive information about the series subscriptions and tickets, visit https://www.ubevents.org/event/ub-speakers and register at no charge to become a series patron.