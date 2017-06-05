Man accused of holding woman against her will in Orleans County appears in court

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB)- 30-year-old Gerardo Quiros has until July to decide whether he’ll take a plea deal or move forward with a trial.

The Ridgeway man is facing 37 counts including Strangulation, Criminal Mischief, Unlawful Imprisonment and Harassment.

In late April, Orleans County Sheriff’s officials say he kept a female acquaintance locked in his home and broke her cell phone when she tried to call for help.

When law enforcement came to the home, they say Quiros took off, prompting a manhunt and a shelter in place in the Town of Ridgeway. He was eventually taken into custody and was released on bail.

In court Monday the Orleans County DA Joseph Cardone indicated the prosecution offered Quiros a plea deal. The deal would require Quiros to serve between 7 and 15 years in state prison.

Cardone says Quiros’ alleged victim had a drug problem and that Quiros promised her drugs if she agreed to move in with him.

According to Cardone, the two met at a club in Buffalo.

Back in 2014, Quiros sparked a standoff with law enforcement after allegedly pointing a gun at his mother on Rt. 104.

Quiros will return to court in July.

