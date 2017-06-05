AP: Five people reported dead in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Five people are dead after a shooting inside a business in an industrial park on Monday.

The situation has been contained and the shooter is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April.

The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

The shooting happened inside a business that manufactures awnings.

The sheriff says the shooter, who has not yet been identified, had been involved in a previous workplace violence incident and had been accused of battering another employee inside the business. He was not charged in that case.

The suspect was an ex-employee of the business and took his own life after killing five people, Jerry Demings, Orange County Sheriff said during a Monday morning press conference regarding the shooting.

The suspect was described as a 45-year-old male.