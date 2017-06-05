New brewery/restaurant planned for The Summit gets $750,000 grant

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new brewery and restaurant planned for The Summit in Wheatfield has received a $750,000 grant from the Wheatfield Local Development Corporation (WLDC).

The $750,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) will go toward brewing equipment for Big Thunder Brewing Co., which will be located in the former Save-A-Lot.

The total cost for the Big Thunder Brewing Co. project is estimated at $3.1 million. It will include a small distillery, a sports bar and restaurant.

The project is expected to create 50 new jobs and will be completed in early 2018.

The Summit is a largely vacant shopping mall in Wheatfield.

General manager and partner of Big Thunder Brewing Co. John Robinson said that the team has a vision to become a sports and entertainment destination, including two sports domes, retail, a day care, baseball fields across from the mall, and more.

“We’re thrilled to be working in Western New York. We appreciate the help and hard work from state and local officials to make this project possible, and look forward to continue working with them,” Robinson said. “We want to attract people and jobs to the area and continue to create opportunities for future growth.”