BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A three-month-old terrier mix puppy who enjoys car rides and walking on a leash stopped by the News 4 studio Monday looking for a new home.

Uzo recently came to the SPCA serving Erie County from one of the organization’s transfer partners.

Uzo is a friendly puppy who is very affectionate and likes other dogs. He will likely be medium-sized (about 50 to 60 lbs) when he’s fully grown.

If you are interested in adopting Uzo, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.