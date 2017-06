BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – About 10,000 people turned out for Sunday’s Pride Parade down Elmwood Avenue.

The annual Pride Parade is one of the biggest events of Buffalo’s Pride Festival, a celebration of LGBTQ rights.

Buffalo’s Pride Week was held from May 30 to June 4 this year, the 26th year of the festival.

In observation of the Pride Festival, Buffalo City Hall was lit in rainbow colors.