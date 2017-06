BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the twenty-fourth episode of The Audcast, News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin and NHL.com’s Joe Yerdon take a look at the lengthy to-do list on the desk of new Sabres GM Jason Botterill, which includes a coaching search, roster shaping and of course, the upcoming NHL draft, in which the Sabres pick eighth. Tom and Joe preview the Sabres’ options at pick No. 8.

