BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tonight’s Slow Roll Buffalo United Front Ride will meet up at the African American Cultural Center at 350 Masten Ave in the Old First Ward at 5:30 p.m.

The ride, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., will make a ten-mile round trip ride around the Ward, Larkinville, Valley, South Buffalo, and the Outer Harbor.

The ride will utilize major streets including Main Street, Amherst St., Kensington Avenue, Parkside Avenue and Jefferson Street.