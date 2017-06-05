Two charged with striking, shoving security officers at Saturday’s Jason Aldean concert

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 27-year-old Clifton Springs man at Saturday’s Jason Aldean concert at Darien Lake.

Brandon Guevara, 27, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after allegedly causing a disturbance at the concert venue, striking a Live Nation security officer and then resisting arrest.

He was arraigned in Darien Court at remanded to jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.

A 42-year-old man from Alden was also arrested and charged with second degree harassment after allegedly grabbing and shoving a Darien Lake security officer in the venue parking lot.