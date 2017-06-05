VIDEO: Rex, Rob Ryan appear to be caught getting into a bar scuffle in Nashville

CBS SPORTS Published: Updated:

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE (CBS) – A video posted to Twitter Sunday evening appears to show former Bills and Jets coach Rex Ryan and brother Rob Ryan getting into a scuffle at a Nashville bar.

In the video, Rex is wearing a gray Washington Nationals jersey and Rob is in a purple Clemson shirt.

The Ryan twins have been in Nashville enjoying the Stanley Cup finals.

The Ryans were honored guests for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Nashville on Saturday (Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins), participating in an event called  “Smashville” where they helped bash a car painted in Penguins’ colors.

