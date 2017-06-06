20-year-old Tonawanda man charged with DWI after vehicle became stuck in soccer net

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 20-year-old City of Tonawanda man was charged with driving while intoxicated after clipping a National Grid pole, driving onto a city soccer field near Tonawanda High School, and driving through a soccer net.

Tyler R. Smith, 20, of Grove Street, was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, criminal mischief, and six traffic infractions after his vehicle got hung up in the soccer net.

The crash happened at Fletcher Street and Hinds Street near the high school at 3:17 a.m.

According to police reports, Smith failed to make a turn from Hinds Street onto Fletcher Street.

Smith and a passenger in the pickup truck weren’t injured. Smith told officers that he had been drinking at a friend’s house and blew a .20 BAC.

He was held for court.