20-year-old Tonawanda man charged with DWI after vehicle became stuck in soccer net

By Published:
PHOTO FROM TONAWANDA CITY POLICE

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 20-year-old City of Tonawanda man was charged with driving while intoxicated after clipping a National Grid pole, driving onto a city soccer field near Tonawanda High School, and driving through a soccer net.

Tyler R. Smith, 20, of Grove Street, was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, criminal mischief, and six traffic infractions after his vehicle got hung up in the soccer net.

PHOTO FROM TONAWANDA POLICE

 

The crash happened at Fletcher Street and Hinds Street near the high school at 3:17 a.m.

According to police reports, Smith failed to make a turn from Hinds Street onto Fletcher Street.

Smith and a passenger in the pickup truck weren’t injured. Smith told officers that he had been drinking at a friend’s house and blew a .20 BAC.

He was held for court.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s