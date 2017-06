BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fleet Feet Sports is celebrating Global Running Day (June 7) with a 5K fun run at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor on Wednesday.

Over 200 people have signed up to participate in the “Big Run” at Wilkeson Point, 225 Fuhrmann Boulevard.

The run is open to runners of all ages and abilities. Cost is $10 and includes a T-shirt and finisher’s medal.

For more information, visit http://www.fleetfeetsports.com/TheBigRun.