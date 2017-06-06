Bradford officer fired after allegedly shoplifting meat

Associated Press Published:

BRADFORD, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police officer has been fired over charges that he shoplifted about $10 worth of meat from a local Wal-Mart.

Citations filed against 45-year-old Shayne Miller allege the Bradford patrolman stole packages of meat worth between $4.50 and $5 on April 21 and April 26. Online court records don’t list an attorney for Miller who has been mailed the citations, but not yet scheduled a hearing on either.

Police Chief Chris Lucco told The Bradford Era on Sunday that Miller is no longer employed after an internal investigation.

Mayor Tom Riel says Miller was fired effective May 26.

The mayor and chief issued a joint statement on the firing saying they normally don’t comment on personnel matters but did in this instance to maintain a “level of transparency.”

 

